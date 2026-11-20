SoftBank shares crash 16% as AI sell-off spreads
What's the story
SoftBank Group's shares nosedived by 16.16% on Friday, triggering a wider sell-off in Asian technology stocks. The downturn comes after the much-anticipated market debut of artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic. The fall highlights investor apprehensions over SoftBank's aggressive investments in AI and its heavy exposure to OpenAI, Anthropic's rival.
Investment concerns
SoftBank's AI exposure triggers investor concerns
SoftBank has invested nearly $64.6 billion in OpenAI.
However, the company's heavy exposure to the ChatGPT creator has made its shares highly susceptible to changes in market sentiment toward the AI sector.
The recent sell-off indicates that investors are questioning whether SoftBank's massive investments in AI infrastructure will yield sufficient returns in the future.
Market impact
Semiconductor stocks in Japan also suffer
The sell-off isn't limited to SoftBank alone. Japanese semiconductor stocks have also taken a hit, with Tokyo Electron falling 7.19%, Lasertec declining 6.75%, and Renesas Electronics dropping 6.71%.
The trend continued in South Korea where NVIDIA suppliers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell by 6% and 4.7%, respectively.
Global impact
Global markets react to AI sell-off
The global impact of the AI sell-off was evident as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by more than 2% after Anthropic's highly anticipated Wall Street debut.
The move reflects a wider skepticism over AI valuations, despite Anthropic's record public offering.
This has pushed global stocks toward their longest losing streak in three years, with Japan's Nikkei 225 plummeting by 4.54% and South Korea's Kospi falling by 4.74%.