Soket AI and ZenteiQ unveil India's offline AI models

EKA-1 supports English plus all 22 Indian languages and is built for maths and coding (pretty cool for students or anyone working with numbers).

ZenteiQ's Dhir models also handle multiple Indian languages and are aimed at science and research; defense and cybersecurity are possible users.

As ZenteiQ's Sashikumar Ganesan put it, the big deal here is inferencing: your data stays right where you are, not sent off to some faraway server like with ChatGPT.

Soket said safeguards are in place, including protections against suicide and self-harm content, and ZenteiQ's models are designed for secure, on-premise and offline use.