Solana CISO Coates warns AI deepfakes make crypto scams convincing

Michael Coates, the newly appointed chief information security officer, or CISO, at the Solana Foundation, is warning that AI tools like deepfakes are helping scammers pull off more convincing crypto scams.

Instead of hacking blockchains directly, attackers are now tricking people through social engineering and identity fraud: think fake videos and realistic phishing attempts.

Coates says these smarter scams are a rising threat as the most recent breaches have come from stolen credentials or operational slip-ups.