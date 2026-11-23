The Solana AI Toolkit (with the Agent Kit and Model Context Protocol) makes it easier for developers to build AI-powered blockchain apps.

Already, more than 120 teams are working on things like Milo (an autonomous trading bot) and Pay.sh, which enables AI agents to buy services online with USDC without setting up accounts or subscribing to APIs.

Plus, Solana's super-fast network means these AI agents can process payments in milliseconds, even handling over 1 million payment updates per second, making everything smoother and more scalable.