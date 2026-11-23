Solana launches solana.ai to let AI agents manage crypto assets
Solana just rolled out solana.ai, a new platform where AI agents can manage crypto assets, swap tokens, handle NFTs, and use DeFi apps, all on their own.
This move is Solana's way of making blockchain smarter and more hands-off for users.
Solana AI toolkit eases app development
The Solana AI Toolkit (with the Agent Kit and Model Context Protocol) makes it easier for developers to build AI-powered blockchain apps.
Already, more than 120 teams are working on things like Milo (an autonomous trading bot) and Pay.sh, which enables AI agents to buy services online with USDC without setting up accounts or subscribing to APIs.
Plus, Solana's super-fast network means these AI agents can process payments in milliseconds, even handling over 1 million payment updates per second, making everything smoother and more scalable.