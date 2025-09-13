Solar flares emit 2 types of high-energy electrons, study reveals

Study helps in making better space weather forecasts

Turns out, there are "impulsive" electrons from quick flare bursts and "gradual" ones from longer CMEs.

The study also found that delays in detecting these particles aren't because the Sun is slow to release them—it's because they get scattered by solar wind on their way to us.

This helps scientists make better space weather forecasts, which means more protection for astronauts and satellites as we explore further into space.