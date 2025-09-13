Solar flares emit 2 types of high-energy electrons, study reveals
The European Space Agency has provided the clearest evidence yet that the Sun emits two different types of high-energy electrons during solar flares and massive eruptions called CMEs.
Using their Solar Orbiter spacecraft, scientists tracked over 300 events between late 2020 and 2022—getting closer to the Sun than ever before to spot where these electrons actually come from.
Study helps in making better space weather forecasts
Turns out, there are "impulsive" electrons from quick flare bursts and "gradual" ones from longer CMEs.
The study also found that delays in detecting these particles aren't because the Sun is slow to release them—it's because they get scattered by solar wind on their way to us.
This helps scientists make better space weather forecasts, which means more protection for astronauts and satellites as we explore further into space.