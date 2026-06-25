Solar-powered Birdbuddy Pro hits $168 on Amazon with AI ID
Birdbuddy Pro, the solar-powered smart birdhouse, just dropped to $168 on Amazon, its lowest price yet (usually around $240).
With a built-in 5MP camera, it snaps clear photos and videos of birds in your yard and even uses AI to identify species and track frequent visitors.
If you're into nature or just want some cool backyard content, this gadget makes birdwatching way more interactive.
Streams HD without subscription premium $69.99/year
You get a wide 115-degree view, slow-motion video support, and a weatherproof design that handles sun and rain.
The feeder holds up to 1-liter of seed and streams HD footage without any subscription needed.
Want more perks like 2K video storage or sharing livestreams? There's an optional Premium plan starting at $69.99 a year for those who want the full experience.