Solar-powered Birdbuddy Pro hits $168 on Amazon with AI ID Technology Jun 25, 2026

Birdbuddy Pro, the solar-powered smart birdhouse, just dropped to $168 on Amazon, its lowest price yet (usually around $240).

With a built-in 5MP camera, it snaps clear photos and videos of birds in your yard and even uses AI to identify species and track frequent visitors.

If you're into nature or just want some cool backyard content, this gadget makes birdwatching way more interactive.