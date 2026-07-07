Solos launches $79 AirGo V2 privacy kit with ClearView temple
Technology
Solos just dropped a privacy kit for its AirGo V2 smart glasses, aiming to calm worries about cameras in sensitive spots like courts and cruise ships.
For $79, you get a ClearView Temple, transparent arms that show there's no tech inside, and a Clip-On Privacy Shield that covers the camera, and a polarized lens for sunny days.
Solos announces camera-free AirGo A6
If you want extra peace of mind, Solos also announced the AirGo A6: a version of its AI glasses with no camera at all.
It's designed for places where privacy really matters, though details on price and release are still under wraps.
Both moves show Solos is listening to concerns about smart glasses and public spaces.