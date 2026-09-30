Solos launches AirGo V2 privacy kit inspired by Kenneth Fan

For $79, you get three add-ons: the ClearView Temple (a see-through side piece that proves there's no tech or camera inside), a Clip-On Privacy Shield to block the camera completely, and a polarized sun lens for UV protection.

Want just one part? You can grab the ClearView Temple for $39 or the Clip-On Bundle for $49.

It's all about letting you control your privacy, your way.