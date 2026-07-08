Solos unveils camera-free AirGo A6, privacy kit in Hong Kong

AirGo V2 adds optional camera

The AirGo A6 is super lightweight (just 19gm without lenses), supports prescription lenses, and runs on an open AI platform for future updates.

You also get reminders, voice memos, and open-ear audio built in.

For anyone worried about cameras on smart glasses, Solos's $39 Privacy Kit can physically block them out.

Plus, there's a new AirGo V2 model with a camera for those who want it, along with upcoming accessories like swappable battery temples and a charging case arriving this August.