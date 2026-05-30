Some experts propose renaming PCOS to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome

Manage PMOS with lifestyle changes

PMOS can cause symptoms like irregular periods, acne, and fertility struggles, but it also raises your risk for things like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Managing PMOS is all about taking care of your overall health: think balanced meals, regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep.

Medications or supplements might help too.

And don't forget: catching it early and looking after your mental well-being matter just as much as the physical stuff.