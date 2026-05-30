Some experts propose renaming PCOS to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome
Some experts have proposed renaming PCOS Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).
Why the change? Experts want everyone to know this condition isn't just about ovarian cysts. It actually affects your whole body, including your metabolism and hormones.
The old name was confusing, so this update aims to clear things up.
Manage PMOS with lifestyle changes
PMOS can cause symptoms like irregular periods, acne, and fertility struggles, but it also raises your risk for things like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Managing PMOS is all about taking care of your overall health: think balanced meals, regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep.
Medications or supplements might help too.
And don't forget: catching it early and looking after your mental well-being matter just as much as the physical stuff.