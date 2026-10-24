Some iPhone Duo owners spot inside screen cracks, Apple investigating
Technology
Some early iPhone Duo owners are spotting bright cracks on the inside screen, especially near the hinge, even after just a few hours of gentle use.
The issue has sparked questions about how tough Apple's new foldable really is, and Apple says they're looking into what's causing it.
Apple swapped Australian duo after crack
One user in Australia heard a crack after opening their Duo fewer than 20 times, but saw no outside damage. Apple swapped their phone quickly.
Similar reports popped up in China, though earlier tests didn't catch this problem.
For now, if your Duo gets a hinge crack during normal use, Apple's one-year warranty should have you covered while they figure out if this is a bigger deal or just rare bad luck.