Sonata Software report finds AI must drive business outcomes

Sonata predicts a move from basic "prompt-to-code" tools to smarter "context-to-code" platforms that use company knowledge, like rules and best practices, to build better software.

As Sundaralata A, Vice President at Sonata Software, puts it, the question isn't just how fast developers can work, but how fast whole organizations can deliver value.

The report also warns: if companies don't connect their systems well, even fancy AI won't help much.

The advice? Focus on meaningful goals like getting ideas live quickly and staying compliant, plus make sure your AI fits your actual business needs.