Sonata Software report finds AI must drive business outcomes
A fresh report from Sonata Software says companies aren't just chasing quicker code anymore. They're using AI to actually drive business results.
The big takeaway? Speedy coding alone doesn't guarantee success. Instead, things like smart workflows, strong governance, and real industry know-how matter more for turning AI tech into real-world wins.
Sonata predicts shift to context-to-code platforms
Sonata predicts a move from basic "prompt-to-code" tools to smarter "context-to-code" platforms that use company knowledge, like rules and best practices, to build better software.
As Sundaralata A, Vice President at Sonata Software, puts it, the question isn't just how fast developers can work, but how fast whole organizations can deliver value.
The report also warns: if companies don't connect their systems well, even fancy AI won't help much.
The advice? Focus on meaningful goals like getting ideas live quickly and staying compliant, plus make sure your AI fits your actual business needs.