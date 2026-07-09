Sonos Ace wireless headphones $279 sale limited to black version
Technology
Sonos Ace wireless headphones are now going for $279 instead of $399, a solid 30% off, but only for the black version.
You can grab this deal on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or straight from Sonos. The white ones are still at full price.
Sonos Ace 30-hour battery and ANC
The Ace offers up to 30 hours of battery life and active noise cancelation, so you're set for long listening sessions.
Sound-wise, they're tuned for a balanced vibe (less heavy bass than Sony's WH-1000XM5) and feature spatial audio with head tracking if you pair them with a Sonos soundbar.
Plus, you get multipoint Bluetooth pairing and lossless audio via USB-C, handy if you want top-notch sound whether you're wireless or plugged in.