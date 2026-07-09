Sonos Ace wireless headphones $279 sale limited to black version

Sonos Ace 30-hour battery and ANC

The Ace offers up to 30 hours of battery life and active noise cancelation, so you're set for long listening sessions.

Sound-wise, they're tuned for a balanced vibe (less heavy bass than Sony's WH-1000XM5) and feature spatial audio with head tracking if you pair them with a Sonos soundbar.

Plus, you get multipoint Bluetooth pairing and lossless audio via USB-C, handy if you want top-notch sound whether you're wireless or plugged in.