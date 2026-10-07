Sonos Beam Gen 2 drops to $359 for Prime Day
Technology
Looking to level up your home audio without emptying your wallet?
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now just $359 for October Prime Day at Amazon and Best Buy, a hefty $140 off its usual $499.
That's even cheaper than the last Prime Day, so it's a solid time to snag one.
Beam Gen 2 eARC Dolby Atmos
The Beam Gen 2 might not be as beefy as the Sonos Arc, but it still brings rich surround sound and Dolby Atmos support (using virtualization).
Plus, with eARC, you get smoother power and volume control with compatible TVs: less remote juggling, more chill movie nights.