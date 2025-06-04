Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Sony and Bose Bluetooth headphones face security threat
Heads up—CERT-In has flagged a serious security issue in Bluetooth headphones from big brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, Marshall, and Jabra.
If your headphones use Airoha chips, hackers within about 10 meters could mess with them—even without pairing.
TL;DR
Here's how bad the vulnerability is
Because of weak authentication in these chips, attackers can sneak into your device's memory, pretend to be your headphones to your phone, or even control calls.
It takes some technical know-how and they have to be nearby, but it still opens the door for eavesdropping or data theft.
Airoha rolled out fixes on June 4, 2025—now it's on headphone makers to push out updates.
CERT-In says: update your headphone firmware as soon as you can to keep things secure.