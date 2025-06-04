Sony and Bose Bluetooth headphones face security threat

TL;DR

Here's how bad the vulnerability is

Because of weak authentication in these chips, attackers can sneak into your device's memory, pretend to be your headphones to your phone, or even control calls.

It takes some technical know-how and they have to be nearby, but it still opens the door for eavesdropping or data theft.

Airoha rolled out fixes on June 4, 2025—now it's on headphone makers to push out updates.

CERT-In says: update your headphone firmware as soon as you can to keep things secure.