Sony BRAVIA XR8B $998 55-inch OLED Prime Day Amazon unpacks
Technology
If you've been eyeing a new TV, the 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR8B OLED Google TV is now just $998 on Amazon for Prime Day 2026, a whopping 33% off its original $1,499.99 tag.
Even better, Amazon will deliver and unpack it right in your room for free.
Rated 4.7 with Dolby Vision Atmos
This model scores a strong 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon, so users clearly love it.
With 8 million self-lit pixels, you get richer blacks and brighter colors.
It also packs Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for top-notch visuals and sound, plus real-time XR processing.
If you're a PlayStation 5 gamer, there are cool extras like HDR tone mapping and "Auto Genre Picture Mode" to level up your gaming sessions.