Sony BRAVIA XR8B $998 55-inch OLED Prime Day Amazon unpacks

Rated 4.7 with Dolby Vision Atmos

This model scores a strong 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon, so users clearly love it.

With 8 million self-lit pixels, you get richer blacks and brighter colors.

It also packs Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for top-notch visuals and sound, plus real-time XR processing.

If you're a PlayStation 5 gamer, there are cool extras like HDR tone mapping and "Auto Genre Picture Mode" to level up your gaming sessions.