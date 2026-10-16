Sony confirms Xperia 10 VI will not receive Android 17
Technology
Sony just announced that the Xperia 10 VI won't be getting the promised Android 17 update after all.
They say the phone's storage setup would make the new software experience inadequate, so they're skipping it, even though they'd earlier promised three Android OS upgrades.
The Xperia 10 VI, announced in 2024, came with Android 14 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Sony confirms 4-year security updates
If you own an Xperia 10 VI, there's a silver lining: Sony says you'll still get security updates for four years from launch.
They also made it clear this issue is only with the Xperia 10 VI: other Xperia models will get their Android 17 updates as planned.