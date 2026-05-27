Sony Days of Play discounts PS5, DualSense through June 10

DualSense Edge discounted to $169

The premium DualSense Edge controller also got a price cut, now $169 instead of $199, with features like swappable thumbsticks and customizable back paddles.

You'll find these deals not just on Sony's site, but also at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your gear, this is a good time to jump in.