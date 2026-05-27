Sony Days of Play discounts PS5, DualSense through June 10
Technology
Sony's Days of Play sale is live, bringing some nice deals for gamers until June 10.
The standard DualSense controller for PS5 is now $54.99 (down from $74.99), and you can grab special-themed versions for $20 off too.
DualSense Edge discounted to $169
The premium DualSense Edge controller also got a price cut, now $169 instead of $199, with features like swappable thumbsticks and customizable back paddles.
You'll find these deals not just on Sony's site, but also at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your gear, this is a good time to jump in.