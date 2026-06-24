Sony debuts LYT-610 64MP telephoto smartphone sensor with RB2x2
Sony just dropped the LYT-610, a fresh CMOS sensor built for telephoto smartphone cameras.
With 64MP resolution and super-smooth 4K video recording at up to 120 fps, this sensor is all about sharper pictures and faster autofocus.
It's the first mass-produced sensor using Sony's RB2x2 on-chip lens technology, promising clearer shots and speedier focus, so your zoomed-in photos look crisp even in tricky lighting.
LYT-610 boosts resolution over 20%
The LYT-610 uses a Quad Bayer filter for better color and detail, plus a unique lens setup that boosts resolution by over 20% compared to conventional sensors with the same 0.7-micron pixel size.
It can snap high-resolution stills at lightning speed (24 fps) and record vibrant 4K HDR videos at 60 fps.
Data transfer is fast too, thanks to upgraded interfaces, so you get great quality without draining your battery.