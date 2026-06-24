Sony debuts LYT-610 64MP telephoto smartphone sensor with RB2x2

LYT-610 boosts resolution over 20%

The LYT-610 uses a Quad Bayer filter for better color and detail, plus a unique lens setup that boosts resolution by over 20% compared to conventional sensors with the same 0.7-micron pixel size.

It can snap high-resolution stills at lightning speed (24 fps) and record vibrant 4K HDR videos at 60 fps.

Data transfer is fast too, thanks to upgraded interfaces, so you get great quality without draining your battery.