Sony expected to unveil ColleXion May 19 marking MDR-1000X decade
Technology
Sony is expected to announce its latest premium headphones, the ColleXion, on May 19, just in time to mark 10 years since their first MDR-1000X model.
The new headphones briefly popped up on Sony's New Zealand and Australia sites before being taken down, and will come in a sleek white finish as part of the popular WH-1000X series.
ColleXion priced over $630, MediaTek ANC
The ColleXion headphones will feature top-tier active noise cancelation powered by a MediaTek chip, keeping your playlists distraction-free.
They're set to cost over $630 (or around €629 in Europe), which is quite a jump from the usual WH-1000XM6 price tag.
Built in Vietnam and sticking with a familiar design, these are clearly aimed at fans who want the best of Sony's audio game.