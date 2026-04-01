Sony expected to unveil ColleXion May 19 marking MDR-1000X decade Technology Apr 22, 2026

Sony is expected to announce its latest premium headphones, the ColleXion, on May 19, just in time to mark 10 years since their first MDR-1000X model.

The new headphones briefly popped up on Sony's New Zealand and Australia sites before being taken down, and will come in a sleek white finish as part of the popular WH-1000X series.