Sony halts key chip plant after 7.1 Japan earthquake

Sony is currently assessing the damage to both its building and manufacturing lines at the Kumamoto facility.

However, other technology centers owned by Sony in Nagasaki, Oita, and Kagoshima have not reported any major damage from the quake.

No injuries were reported among employees who were present at these sites when the earthquake occurred.

The death toll from the 7.1-magnitude earthquake has reached at least 13, as rescue teams scramble to free survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.