Sony halts key chip plant after 7.1 Japan earthquake
What's the story
Sony Semiconductor Solutions has announced the suspension of operations at its Kumamoto Technology Center. The decision comes after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan's Kumamoto region on July 28. The company halted production at the semiconductor manufacturing facility in Kikuyo town immediately after the tremor struck at 4:27pm local time.
Damage evaluation
Other tech centers report no major damage
Sony is currently assessing the damage to both its building and manufacturing lines at the Kumamoto facility.
However, other technology centers owned by Sony in Nagasaki, Oita, and Kagoshima have not reported any major damage from the quake.
No injuries were reported among employees who were present at these sites when the earthquake occurred.
The death toll from the 7.1-magnitude earthquake has reached at least 13, as rescue teams scramble to free survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.