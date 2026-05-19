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Sony's PlayStation Plus Essential subscription becomes costlier: Check new prices
The hike is effective from tomorrow

Sony's PlayStation Plus Essential subscription becomes costlier: Check new prices

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 19, 2026
01:10 pm
What's the story

Sony has announced a price hike for its PlayStation Plus Essential subscription, effective tomorrow. The monthly subscription will now cost $10.99 instead of the previous $9.99, while the three-month plan will be priced at $27.99 instead of $24.99, an increase of $1 in the first case and $3 in the second. The company cited "ongoing market conditions" as the reason for this adjustment.

Exemption

Existing subscribers largely unaffected

Existing subscribers are largely unaffected by this price hike, unless they let their subscription lapse or they change the tiers. The 12-month plan priced at $79.99 remains unchanged for now.

Previous adjustments

Price hike not limited to subscriptions

Notably, this isn't the first time Sony has increased prices. In March, the company raised the cost of its PS5 console and PlayStation Portal streaming device. The standard PS5 edition now costs $649.99 instead of $549.99, while the PS5 Pro is priced at $899.99 instead of $749.99, both increases attributed to memory shortages caused by AI demand and global economic pressures.

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Market influence

Microsoft recently reduced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost

The timing of Sony's price hike is interesting, as Microsoft recently reduced the cost of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $29.99 to $22.99 per month. The move has drawn criticism from PlayStation users online, with some questioning the need to pay for online multiplayer access in the first place. Others have pointed out Microsoft's recent price cuts as a contrast to Sony's decision.

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