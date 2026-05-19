Sony's PlayStation Plus Essential subscription becomes costlier: Check new prices

Sony has announced a price hike for its PlayStation Plus Essential subscription, effective tomorrow. The monthly subscription will now cost $10.99 instead of the previous $9.99, while the three-month plan will be priced at $27.99 instead of $24.99, an increase of $1 in the first case and $3 in the second. The company cited "ongoing market conditions" as the reason for this adjustment.

Exemption Existing subscribers largely unaffected Existing subscribers are largely unaffected by this price hike, unless they let their subscription lapse or they change the tiers. The 12-month plan priced at $79.99 remains unchanged for now.

Previous adjustments Price hike not limited to subscriptions Notably, this isn't the first time Sony has increased prices. In March, the company raised the cost of its PS5 console and PlayStation Portal streaming device. The standard PS5 edition now costs $649.99 instead of $549.99, while the PS5 Pro is priced at $899.99 instead of $749.99, both increases attributed to memory shortages caused by AI demand and global economic pressures.

Advertisement