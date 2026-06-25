Sony launches Bravia 7 II, 9 II True RGB TVs

Sony Bravia pricing and launch discounts

The Bravia 7 II starts at $3,000 (75-inch), with sizes up to a huge 98-inch screen close to $10,000.

The Bravia 9 II kicks off at $3,600 (65-inch) and can go all the way to a massive 115-inch display costing over $30,000.

Launch discounts include $400 off Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV and up to $600 off home theater receivers, so if you're eyeing an upgrade, now's a good time.