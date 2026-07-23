Sony launches FX5 Cinema Line with 5K and 16-bit RAW
Sony just dropped the FX5, its newest Cinema Line camera made for pro filmmakers.
It sits above the FX3 and brings some serious upgrades: think 5K open-gate recording, built-in AI features, and internal 16-bit RAW capture.
The body alone costs $4,900 (or $5,500 with an XLR-H2 audio handle), with a worldwide release set for mid-August.
AI autofocus and dual gain shooting
The FX5 uses a 16.6MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR2 processor for sharp footage at up to 60 fps in 5K (with a future update bumping that to 120 fps).
Open-gate mode lets you use the full sensor area, great for reframing shots without losing quality.
On top of that, it's packed with smart tech like AI-powered autofocus that tracks people using pose estimation, Auto Tracing White Balance for true-to-life colors, and Dual Gain Shooting tech for over 15 stops of dynamic range, even in low light.
Internal RAW recording works with Sony's X-OCN format so you don't need extra gear.