Sony launches FX5 Cinema Line with 5K and 16-bit RAW

The FX5 uses a 16.6MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR2 processor for sharp footage at up to 60 fps in 5K (with a future update bumping that to 120 fps).

Open-gate mode lets you use the full sensor area, great for reframing shots without losing quality.

On top of that, it's packed with smart tech like AI-powered autofocus that tracks people using pose estimation, Auto Tracing White Balance for true-to-life colors, and Dual Gain Shooting tech for over 15 stops of dynamic range, even in low light.

Internal RAW recording works with Sony's X-OCN format so you don't need extra gear.