Sony launches lightest INZONE H6 Air gaming headset at ₹17,990
Sony just dropped its lightest gaming headset yet, the INZONE H6 Air.
Weighing only 199gm, this wired, open-back headset is priced at ₹17,990 and is up for grabs on Amazon and Shopatsc.com.
It is designed to keep long gaming sessions comfortable while bringing pro-level audio to your setup.
Open-back design inspired by MDR-MV1 drivers
The H6 Air features an open-back design for more natural sound and uses driver units directly inspired by Sony's MDR-MV1 studio monitor headphones for clear audio.
You get 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming with a bundled USB-C box, plus a special RPG and Adventure sound profile made with PlayStation Studios.
There is also a detachable microphone that cuts background noise, handy for team chats, and you can tweak your settings in the INZONE HUB app.
It connects via USB-C or 3.5mm cable, so it works with PS5, PC, or even your phone.