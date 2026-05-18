Sony launches lightest INZONE H6 Air gaming headset at ₹17,990

Open-back design inspired by MDR-MV1 drivers

The H6 Air features an open-back design for more natural sound and uses driver units directly inspired by Sony's MDR-MV1 studio monitor headphones for clear audio.

You get 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming with a bundled USB-C box, plus a special RPG and Adventure sound profile made with PlayStation Studios.

There is also a detachable microphone that cuts background noise, handy for team chats, and you can tweak your settings in the INZONE HUB app.

It connects via USB-C or 3.5mm cable, so it works with PS5, PC, or even your phone.