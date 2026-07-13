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Home / News / Technology News / Sony launches open-ear wireless earbuds at ₹19,000
Sony launches open-ear wireless earbuds at ₹19,000
The device is IPX4-rated

Sony launches open-ear wireless earbuds at ₹19,000

By Mudit Dube
Jul 13, 2026
01:13 pm
What's the story

Sony has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds Clip, in India. The new device comes with an open-ear design and is IPX4-rated for sweat and splash resistance. The LinkBuds Clip promises a total playtime of up to 37 hours, nine hours on the earbuds themselves and an additional 28 hours from the charging case. It also supports quick charging for added convenience.

Sound technology

The earbuds offer a 10-band equalizer

The LinkBuds Clip comes with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore high-frequency elements lost during audio compression. The device also offers a 10-band equalizer through the Sound Connect app. Users can switch between different listening modes—standard mode, voice boost, and sound leakage reduction—by double-tapping on the earbuds.

Call quality

They also support single-earbud use

The LinkBuds Clip uses voice pickup technology, dual microphones, and AI-based signal processing to ensure clear calls. The device also offers Fast Pair and Swift Pair connectivity options for easy pairing with devices. It even supports single-earbud use, letting you remove one earbud from the charging case and use it independently, perfect for multitasking on the go.

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Availability

Pricing and availability

The LinkBuds Clip is available in four color options: Green, Greige, Black, and Lavender. It is priced at ₹18,990 and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma stores as well as Reliance and Sony Centers.

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