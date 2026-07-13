Sony launches open-ear wireless earbuds at ₹19,000
What's the story
Sony has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds Clip, in India. The new device comes with an open-ear design and is IPX4-rated for sweat and splash resistance. The LinkBuds Clip promises a total playtime of up to 37 hours, nine hours on the earbuds themselves and an additional 28 hours from the charging case. It also supports quick charging for added convenience.
Sound technology
The earbuds offer a 10-band equalizer
The LinkBuds Clip comes with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore high-frequency elements lost during audio compression. The device also offers a 10-band equalizer through the Sound Connect app. Users can switch between different listening modes—standard mode, voice boost, and sound leakage reduction—by double-tapping on the earbuds.
Call quality
They also support single-earbud use
The LinkBuds Clip uses voice pickup technology, dual microphones, and AI-based signal processing to ensure clear calls. The device also offers Fast Pair and Swift Pair connectivity options for easy pairing with devices. It even supports single-earbud use, letting you remove one earbud from the charging case and use it independently, perfect for multitasking on the go.