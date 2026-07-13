The device is IPX4-rated

Sony launches open-ear wireless earbuds at ₹19,000

By Mudit Dube 01:13 pm Jul 13, 202601:13 pm

What's the story

Sony has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds Clip, in India. The new device comes with an open-ear design and is IPX4-rated for sweat and splash resistance. The LinkBuds Clip promises a total playtime of up to 37 hours, nine hours on the earbuds themselves and an additional 28 hours from the charging case. It also supports quick charging for added convenience.