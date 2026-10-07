Sony launches Ult tower speakers in India priced from ₹44,490

The compact Ult Tower 5 offers a solid 300-watt output and up to 20 hours of playtime, plus it's water-resistant for those unpredictable party spills.

The beefier Tower 7 cranks things up with more power and easy portability thanks to built-in handles and wheels.

If you want serious volume for bigger gatherings, the Tower Max delivers a massive 2,150-watt punch with three woofers.

The Ult Tower 5 and 7 hit stores and Amazon on October 8; the Max follows on November 15.