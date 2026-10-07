Sony launches Ult tower speakers in India priced from ₹44,490
Technology
Sony just launched its Ult Tower 5, 7, and Max speakers in India. Perfect timing for party season.
These speakers are all about big sound, with prices starting at ₹44,490 (Ult Tower 5), ₹64,990 (Tower 7), and going up to ₹174,990 (Tower Max).
Ult Tower specs and launch dates
The compact Ult Tower 5 offers a solid 300-watt output and up to 20 hours of playtime, plus it's water-resistant for those unpredictable party spills.
The beefier Tower 7 cranks things up with more power and easy portability thanks to built-in handles and wheels.
If you want serious volume for bigger gatherings, the Tower Max delivers a massive 2,150-watt punch with three woofers.
The Ult Tower 5 and 7 hit stores and Amazon on October 8; the Max follows on November 15.