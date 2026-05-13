Sony's new flagship phone is built for photographers and videographers

Sony has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VIII. The new device comes with a host of hardware and software upgrades, particularly an improved camera system, a revamped chassis, and upgraded processing power. The main highlight of the Xperia 1 VIII is the new AI Camera Assistant powered by Xperia Intelligence.

AI integration AI Camera Assistant can suggest optimal settings based on scenario The AI Camera Assistant leverages artificial intelligence to analyze subjects and weather conditions. It then recommends optimal camera settings like color tones, lens selections, and bokeh effects. These recommendations are integrated with Sony's "Creative Look" profiles from its Alpha camera line. Sony claims that all three camera lenses on the rear (16mm, 24mm, and 70mm) use RAW multi-frame processing to expand dynamic range and reduce noise in low-light conditions.

Camera upgrades Larger image sensor for better clarity The Xperia 1 VIII boasts a 1/1.56-inch, 48MP telephoto sensor, which is four times bigger than the one on the Xperia 1 VII. This is aimed at improving detail and clarity when photographing distant subjects. The setup also includes a 48MP Exmor T sensor for mobile with f/1.9 aperture and Hybrid OIS/EIS and an ultra-wide-angle camera with another 48MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

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Design features New 'ORE design' with natural textures The Xperia 1 VIII features what Sony calls the "ORE design," with textures inspired by natural materials and raw gemstones. It comes in four color options: Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, Garnet Red, and Native Gold. The device also retains some physical features that are becoming rare in modern smartphones such as a dedicated hardware camera shutter button and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones.

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Audio features Advanced full-stage stereo speakers The Xperia 1 VIII comes with Advanced Full-Stage Stereo Speakers, with identical left and right speaker units for deeper bass, extended high frequencies, and a wider soundstage. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon(r) 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, which Sony claims offers a 20% increase in overall performance over the previous generation. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with a new "Processing Optimization" feature to reduce power consumption when using demanding applications.