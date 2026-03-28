Sony hikes PS5 prices again, second increase in a year
What's the story
Sony has announced a price hike for its flagship PlayStation 5 consoles, the second such increase in less than a year. The company cited "pressures in the global economic landscape" as the reason behind this decision. The new prices will come into effect from April 2. In the US, the price of PS5 Disc Edition will increase from $549.99 to $649.99 while Digital Edition's price tag will also go up by $100 to reach $599.99.
Price adjustment
PS5 Pro price increases to $899.99
Sony's most powerful console, the PS5 Pro, will see a price hike of $150, taking its cost to $899.99. The company acknowledged in a blog post that such changes can have an impact on their community but deemed it necessary for the continued delivery of high-quality gaming experiences worldwide. The decision comes as Sony faces an unprecedented spike in memory prices due to high demand from AI data centers and limited supply.
Global impact
Sony raises PS5 prices globally
The price hikes aren't limited to the US market. Sony has also announced similar increases for its consoles in Japan, the UK, and Europe. In the UK, each model of PS5 will see a price increase of £90 (approximately $120). This global adjustment highlights the widespread impact of economic pressures on Sony's pricing strategy for its flagship gaming consoles.
Strategic shift
Sony to monetize PS5 user base
During a February earnings call, a Sony executive revealed the company's strategy to mitigate the impact of rising memory costs. The plan involves monetizing its current base of PS5 users and increasing revenue from software and network services. This approach highlights Sony's focus on maintaining profitability amid rising production costs for its flagship gaming console, the PlayStation 5.