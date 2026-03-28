The new prices will come into effect from April 2

Sony hikes PS5 prices again, second increase in a year

By Akash Pandey 06:42 pm Mar 28, 202606:42 pm

What's the story

Sony has announced a price hike for its flagship PlayStation 5 consoles, the second such increase in less than a year. The company cited "pressures in the global economic landscape" as the reason behind this decision. The new prices will come into effect from April 2. In the US, the price of PS5 Disc Edition will increase from $549.99 to $649.99 while Digital Edition's price tag will also go up by $100 to reach $599.99.