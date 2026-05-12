Sony's luxury headphones fully revealed in fresh leaked images

Sony is gearing up to launch a high-end pair of headphones to mark the 10th anniversary of its WH-1000XM series. The new model, dubbed "1000X The ColleXion," was recently spotted on actor Damson Idris. Now, Android Headlines has shared high-quality renders of the upcoming headphones in their two color variants: white and black.

Pricing details Premium price tag expected for these headphones The "1000X The ColleXion" headphones are expected to be a step above the WH-1000XM6 model, hinting at a premium price tag. A leak from last month had suggested a possible cost of €629 (approximately $740), which is $300 more than the XM6. The renders also show that Sony is using more premium materials for these headphones, especially around the hinges where metal has replaced plastic used in previous models.

Design improvements Metal hinges indicate improvement over previous models The hinge design on the XM6 has been criticized for a major flaw that can break the hardware. However, with these new headphones, it looks like users won't have to worry about that issue anymore. The use of metal hinges in the "1000X The ColleXion" model indicates an improvement in durability and overall design quality.

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