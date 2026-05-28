Sony's sale offers up to 50% discount on PS5 games
What's the story
Sony has announced a major sale on its PlayStation 5 (PS5) games. The offer is part of the company's 'Days of Play' promotion, which runs until June 10. The sale includes discounts on first-party exclusives as well as licensed products such as headsets, DualSense controllers, and earbuds.
Game deals
Discounts on Sony's first-party titles
The sale features major discounts on some of Sony's most popular first-party exclusives. For instance, the open-world samurai epic, Ghost of Yotei, is available for an all-time low price of $49.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony's PlayStation Direct storefront. Other titles like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Astro Bot are also discounted for a limited time.
Additional discounts
Other popular PS5 games on discount
The Days of Play sale also includes discounts on other popular PS5 games. Horizon Forbidden West and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are both available for $30 and $40 each. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is also discounted to $30, while Demon Souls and Helldivers 2 are available at even lower prices of $29 each.