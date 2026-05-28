Sony's sale offers up to 50% discount on PS5 games

Game deals

Discounts on Sony's first-party titles

The sale features major discounts on some of Sony's most popular first-party exclusives. For instance, the open-world samurai epic, Ghost of Yotei, is available for an all-time low price of $49.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony's PlayStation Direct storefront. Other titles like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Astro Bot are also discounted for a limited time.