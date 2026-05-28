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Sony's sale offers up to 50% discount on PS5 games
The sale ends on June 10

Sony's sale offers up to 50% discount on PS5 games

By Mudit Dube
May 28, 2026
11:32 am
What's the story

Sony has announced a major sale on its PlayStation 5 (PS5) games. The offer is part of the company's 'Days of Play' promotion, which runs until June 10. The sale includes discounts on first-party exclusives as well as licensed products such as headsets, DualSense controllers, and earbuds.

Game deals

Discounts on Sony's first-party titles

The sale features major discounts on some of Sony's most popular first-party exclusives. For instance, the open-world samurai epic, Ghost of Yotei, is available for an all-time low price of $49.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony's PlayStation Direct storefront. Other titles like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Astro Bot are also discounted for a limited time.

Additional discounts

Other popular PS5 games on discount

The Days of Play sale also includes discounts on other popular PS5 games. Horizon Forbidden West and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are both available for $30 and $40 each. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is also discounted to $30, while Demon Souls and Helldivers 2 are available at even lower prices of $29 each.

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