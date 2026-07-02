Sony to end physical PlayStation game discs from 2028
What's the story
Sony has announced that it will stop producing physical disks for all new PlayStation games from January 2028. The move marks a shift toward an all-digital future, with all new releases only available digitally via the PlayStation Store and other retailers. However, games released before this cut-off date will still be available on disk.
Market adaptation
Response to changing consumer behavior
Sony's decision to stop producing physical game disks comes as a response to changing consumer behavior. The company noted that most players today prefer digital downloads over physical copies. "This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical disks," the company said in its announcement.
Sales statistics
Shift in consumer preference
According to Sony's Q4 FY2025 financial results, digital downloads accounted for a whopping 85% of full-game software sales on PS4 and PS5. Physical copies only made up the remaining 15%. This shift in consumer preference is also reflected in retail, where stores that once relied heavily on physical disks are shrinking as more players opt for online purchases.
Industry shift
Rockstar's GTA VI will use retail boxes with download codes
The transition to digital-only distribution is already underway, with Rockstar Games confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI will not come with a playable disk for the PS5. Instead, buyers will get a retail box containing a download code. This makes Rockstar one of the first major publishers to adopt this model for an AAA title release.
Cost implications
Digital distribution model's implications
The digital-only distribution model could reduce manufacturing and distribution costs for Sony and game publishers. However, it also raises concerns over game sharing, as digital titles cannot be resold or traded after purchase. This could impact the availability of newer second-hand titles post-2028. The move also marks a major departure from Sony's stance in the previous console generation when it promoted physical games as freely shareable without restrictions.
Ownership issues
Concerns over long-term game ownership and preservation
There are also concerns over long-term ownership of games purchased through the PlayStation Store. Players usually get a license to access the game instead of owning it outright. If a publisher removes it from the storefront or the licensing agreement expires, players could lose access to their purchased content. Game preservation is also a concern, with digital storefronts reaching end-of-life in some cases.