Games released before this cut-off date will still be available on disk

Sony to end physical PlayStation game discs from 2028

By Akash Pandey 12:58 pm Jul 02, 202612:58 pm

What's the story

Sony has announced that it will stop producing physical disks for all new PlayStation games from January 2028. The move marks a shift toward an all-digital future, with all new releases only available digitally via the PlayStation Store and other retailers. However, games released before this cut-off date will still be available on disk.