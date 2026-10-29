Sony unveils Prism see-through DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 covers
Technology
Sony just announced the Prism collection, a lineup of see-through DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 console covers in Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray.
Preorders kick off November 10, with everything officially dropping February 4, 2027.
Controllers $84.99 covers $74.99 PlayStation Direct
Inspired by those classic 1990s transparent gadgets, these accessories let you peek inside your controller or console while gaming.
The controllers cost $84.99, and covers are $74.99.
Console covers will be sold mainly through PlayStation Direct, so if you want one, you might need to act fast!