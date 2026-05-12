Sony's wearable AC just got a major upgrade
What's the story
Sony has unveiled the latest iteration of its innovative wearable personal air conditioner, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus. The device is an upgrade from last year's model, and while it doesn't completely overhaul the hardware, it does come with performance upgrades and design tweaks. The new version is designed to be worn discreetly under different types of shirts, making it more user-friendly than ever.
Design innovation
The device uses a chilled metal plate for cooling
Unlike traditional air conditioners that blow air, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus uses a chilled metal plate that presses against your skin for cooling. The device comes with upgraded flexible arms that wrap around your neck and hold it in place on your upper back. This innovative design makes it a unique addition to the personal cooling market.
Performance upgrade
It comes with an evolved cooling algorithm
The Reon Pocket Pro Plus is not just about discreet looks; it also promises better cooling performance. The device's plate surface temperature has been reduced by two degrees Celsius compared to last year's model. It also comes with an "evolved cooling algorithm" that Sony says improves the cooling performance by 20%. The new design of the exhaust vent lets you extend its length and angle, ensuring warm air is blown away from your body even when wearing a high-collared shirt.
Sensor upgrade
The new Reon Pocket Tag 2 sensor
The Reon Pocket Pro Plus also comes with a new Reon Pocket Tag 2 sensor, which is 18% smaller than its predecessor. The redesigned sensor can be hung from a strap or carabiner away from your body for more accurate temperature and humidity measurements. This upgrade further enhances the overall performance of the wearable AC device.