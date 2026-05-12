Sony's wearable AC just got a major upgrade

Sony has unveiled the latest iteration of its innovative wearable personal air conditioner, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus. The device is an upgrade from last year's model, and while it doesn't completely overhaul the hardware, it does come with performance upgrades and design tweaks. The new version is designed to be worn discreetly under different types of shirts, making it more user-friendly than ever.

Design innovation The device uses a chilled metal plate for cooling Unlike traditional air conditioners that blow air, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus uses a chilled metal plate that presses against your skin for cooling. The device comes with upgraded flexible arms that wrap around your neck and hold it in place on your upper back. This innovative design makes it a unique addition to the personal cooling market.

Performance upgrade It comes with an evolved cooling algorithm The Reon Pocket Pro Plus is not just about discreet looks; it also promises better cooling performance. The device's plate surface temperature has been reduced by two degrees Celsius compared to last year's model. It also comes with an "evolved cooling algorithm" that Sony says improves the cooling performance by 20%. The new design of the exhaust vent lets you extend its length and angle, ensuring warm air is blown away from your body even when wearing a high-collared shirt.

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