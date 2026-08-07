Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones $248 on Amazon, down from $400
Technology
Sony's top-tier WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones are now going for just $248 on Amazon, down from $400.
That's a solid $152 off, but the discount won't last long, so it's a good time to grab them if you've been eyeing an upgrade.
WH-1000XM5 advanced noise canceling headphones
These headphones pack Sony's advanced noise-canceling tech with 8 microphones and the brand new Integrated Processor V1 for blocking distractions wherever you are.
They're lightweight, comfy with soft leather cushions, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life.
Plus, you get 3 extra hours of playtime after only 3 minutes of charging, perfect for long playlists or binge sessions.