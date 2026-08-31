Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to $198 at Amazon, Best Buy
Technology
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones just dropped to $198 at Amazon and Best Buy (their lowest price), and you don't need a Prime membership this time.
Originally $399.99, these over-ear headphones are loved for their great sound and top-tier noise cancelation.
XM5 holds value despite XM6 upgrades
Even with the newer XM6 model out (with a few upgrades like better noise-canceling and a foldable design), the XM5 still offers awesome value, especially at this price.
With Labor Day sales in full swing, it's a smart time to upgrade your audio game without breaking the bank.