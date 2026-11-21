Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones $348 Black Friday deal ends tonight
The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones just dropped to $348 for Black Friday, a big 24% off from their usual $460 price tag.
This is the lowest price they've hit so far, but heads up: the deal ends tonight, so if you've been eyeing them, now's your chance.
Top sound, noise canceling, 30-hour battery
These headphones are loved for their top-notch sound and seriously good noise-canceling, great for blocking out distractions whether you're studying or traveling.
They last up to 30 hours on one charge and are built for comfort, making them a solid pick for long playlists or marathon calls.