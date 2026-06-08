Sony WH-CH720N headphones drop to $98 from $180 on Amazon
Technology
Sony's WH-CH720N headphones just got a massive price drop; they're now $98 instead of $180 on Amazon.
That's almost half off, so if you've been eyeing premium headphones, this is your chance.
The deal is limited, so you might want to act fast.
Noise blocking, 35-hour battery, built-in microphone
These headphones block out noise really well, making them ideal for busy spots like offices or the gym.
You get a built-in microphone for calls and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus fast charging gives you 1 hour of play in just 3 minutes.
Alexa support lets you use voice commands, and there are three colors to pick from for a bit of personal flair.