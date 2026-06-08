Sony WH-CH720N headphones drop to $98 from $180 on Amazon

Noise blocking, 35-hour battery, built-in microphone

These headphones block out noise really well, making them ideal for busy spots like offices or the gym.

You get a built-in microphone for calls and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus fast charging gives you 1 hour of play in just 3 minutes.

Alexa support lets you use voice commands, and there are three colors to pick from for a bit of personal flair.