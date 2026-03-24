Soon, you won't need Google Translate for WhatsApp chats
Technology
WhatsApp is working on an automatic message translation feature that's currently being tested on iOS.
Soon, you'll be able to chat with friends in around 21 languages without copying messages into Google Translate or leaving the app.
It's all about making conversations smoother, no matter what language you speak.
How to use the new feature
You'll just need to switch on a "Translate messages" toggle and pick your language pair: everything happens right in the app, so your chats stay private and don't even need internet for translations.
To keep things secure, you can download language packs for offline use.
The feature will first roll out to beta testers before everyone on iOS and Android gets access, but older WhatsApp versions might miss out on some languages.