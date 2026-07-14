Sophie Adenot shares stunning video showing Earth at night
Technology
Astronaut Sophie Adenot just dropped a stunning video from space, showing Earth at night.
Her clip, shared, features glowing city lights, colorful auroras, and a dramatic moonrise.
She summed it up perfectly: "Earth at night, lit up by human activities and natural phenomena. How beautiful our planet is!"
Video underscores Earth's connectedness and fragility
The video highlights how everything on Earth is connected, from bustling cities to nature's light shows.
This latest post is another reminder of how awesome (and fragile) Earth really is.