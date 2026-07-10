Sophie Adenot showcases ISS pink lit veggie garden benefiting science
Technology
Astronaut Sophie Adenot just gave us a cool look inside the International Space Station's Veggie garden, a pink-lit setup where astronauts grow plants in space.
This little oasis doesn't just brighten up the station; it also helps with science and gives the crew a comforting taste of home.
Sophie Adenot grows alfalfa in microgravity
Recently, Adenot and her team grew alfalfa in microgravity to study how plants adapt and work with helpful bacteria.
These experiments aren't just about fresh snacks: they boost astronaut morale on long missions and could even help make farming better back on Earth.
As Adenot cheered, "Go science!"