Sophos launches Fusion AI cybersecurity amid growing AI hack concerns
Sophos just dropped Fusion, its new AI-native cybersecurity system, built to handle the latest wave of tricky cyberattacks.
It is based on Sophos Central (a platform already trusted by more than 625,000 organizations) and follows Sophos's $859 million acquisition of Secureworks.
The timing isn't random: worries about AI-driven hacks like agentic ransomware are growing fast.
Sophos Fusion uses smart AI agents
Rolling out between August and October 2026, Fusion uses smart AI agents to spot and stop threats across your whole network, sometimes in under 89 seconds.
Key features include Next-Gen SIEM for analytics, tools to protect your own AI systems, and automated threat hunting.
Plus, Sophos's new ransomware report says email-based attacks are now the top way hackers get in, but ransom payments have actually dropped by 62% in two years, proving the game is changing fast.