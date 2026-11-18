SORLA doesn't just reduce harmful tau buildup; it also helps keep important neuron connections working, which is key for memory and thinking.

The research team also discovered another player: plexin-B receptors, which were upregulated in the absence of SORLA, and could open up even more ways to treat Alzheimer's down the line.

They now hope to investigate these ideas, including by transplanting human neurons or glial cells into mouse brains.