SORLA reduces tau tangles in mice, offers Alzheimer's treatment hope
Scientists have found that a brain protein called SORLA might be a game-changer for fighting Alzheimer's.
The new study shows that boosting SORLA reduced toxic tau tangles in mice.
Boosting SORLA could lead to future treatments that use the brain's own defenses.
SORLA preserves synapses, plexin-B implicated
SORLA doesn't just reduce harmful tau buildup; it also helps keep important neuron connections working, which is key for memory and thinking.
The research team also discovered another player: plexin-B receptors, which were upregulated in the absence of SORLA, and could open up even more ways to treat Alzheimer's down the line.
They now hope to investigate these ideas, including by transplanting human neurons or glial cells into mouse brains.