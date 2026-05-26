Soumya Swaminathan says India can aid Bundibugyo Ebola response

ICMR could speed monoclonal antibody development

Swaminathan pointed out that India has solid experience making diagnostics and vaccines, saying, India also has a big role to play in the R&D and the development of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines... through the ICMR, we can contribute to the rapid development of monoclonal antibodies,

The Bundibugyo outbreak in Congo has already led to more than 100 confirmed cases and several deaths.

With platforms like mRNA technology becoming more important for future outbreaks, India's COVID-19 vaccine success shows it can speed up solutions when it counts.