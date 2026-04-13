South African fossil shows therapsids laid eggs with Lystrosaurus embryo

Eggs may have aided Lystrosaurus survival

This is big news for scientists studying how mammals evolved.

As Jennifer Botha from the University of the Witwatersrand puts it, this fossil is clear proof that some ancient mammal ancestors laid eggs.

These tough eggs may have helped Lystrosaurus survive mass extinctions by keeping its young safer and more independent right from birth.

It's a cool reminder of how survival strategies can shape evolution over millions of years.