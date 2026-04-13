South African fossil shows therapsids laid eggs with Lystrosaurus embryo
Scientists in South Africa have uncovered a 250-million-year-old fossil showing that early mammal ancestors called therapsids laid eggs.
The fossil, found by paleontologist John Nyaphuli, contains a Lystrosaurus embryo with an unfused beak, kind of like what we see in turtles and birds today, which means it died inside the egg.
Eggs may have aided Lystrosaurus survival
This is big news for scientists studying how mammals evolved.
As Jennifer Botha from the University of the Witwatersrand puts it, this fossil is clear proof that some ancient mammal ancestors laid eggs.
These tough eggs may have helped Lystrosaurus survive mass extinctions by keeping its young safer and more independent right from birth.
It's a cool reminder of how survival strategies can shape evolution over millions of years.