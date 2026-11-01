South Atlantic meteor detected by US military and weather satellites
Technology
On April 1, 2026, a meteor lit up the sky over the South Atlantic near Argentina.
US military satellites caught it, and then weather satellites from NOAA and European agencies detected it.
This teamwork shows how space tech helps us keep an eye on unexpected visitors from space.
Lightning imagers recorded meteor 97km
The meteor reached its brightest point about 97km above Earth, captured by lightning imagers in orbit.
By combining data from different sensors, scientists can tell if something is a natural space rock or just space junk, helping us stay prepared for whatever enters our atmosphere next.