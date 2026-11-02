South Korea raises 2027 budget to fund sovereign AI development

South Korea just announced a major push to create what Lee Jae Myung calls the "world's highest performance" sovereign AI by the 2027 budget.

President Lee Jae Myung is boosting next year's budget by 12.8% (to $610.14 billion) with 4.7 trillion won specifically for developing a sovereign AI model.

The plan also includes nearly doubling this year's spending on semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers.