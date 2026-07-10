South Korean chemists develop contact lenses repairable with UV light
Technology
South Korean chemists have created contact lenses that can actually repair their own scratches just by shining UV light on them.
The idea is to make contact lenses last longer and handle everyday wear and tear, so you won't need to replace them as often.
Hydrogel restores contact lens scratches 90%
These lenses use a special hydrogel that reconnects when hit with UV light, letting scratches recover up to 90% in just an hour.
They're also designed to resist bacteria and stay comfortable like regular soft contact lenses.
Additional safety testing is needed before commercial availability, but if all goes well, these could seriously change the game for anyone who wears contact lenses.