South Korean Daishin Securities, Mirae Asset, Bithumb hit by cyberattacks
Technology
Three South Korean financial companies, Daishin Securities, Mirae Asset Global Investments, and Bithumb, were hit by cyberattacks.
Daishin found that personal information for 38,490 customers was compromised, and they're working with authorities while promising to make things right for those affected.
Bithumb's internal mobile system was also breached, possibly putting customer data at risk.
Mirae Asset Global Investments has also confirmed a hacking incident, and the extent of the breach is still being assessed.
South Korea sees almost 100,000 leaks
These attacks aren't isolated: South Korea's financial sector has seen almost 100,000 data leaks across 16 firms recently.
The companies are under investigation.