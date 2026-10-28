South Korean Daishin Securities, Mirae Asset, Bithumb hit by cyberattacks

Three South Korean financial companies, Daishin Securities, Mirae Asset Global Investments, and Bithumb, were hit by cyberattacks.

Daishin found that personal information for 38,490 customers was compromised, and they're working with authorities while promising to make things right for those affected.

Bithumb's internal mobile system was also breached, possibly putting customer data at risk.

Mirae Asset Global Investments has also confirmed a hacking incident, and the extent of the breach is still being assessed.