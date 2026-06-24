South Korean researchers make biochar fuel from coffee grounds
South Korean researchers have found a way to turn used coffee grounds into biochar fuel in just 90 seconds.
Their process, called Flame Plasma Pyrolysis (FPP), uses super-hot plasma to blast the moist coffee waste, causing tiny explosions and creating an energy-rich material.
This could help cut down on the millions of tons of coffee waste piling up each year and offer a fresh source of renewable energy.
FPP reduces biomass by over 80%
Unlike older methods that need lots of drying and sorting, FPP can reduce biomass by more than 80%, making it much quicker and cleaner.
The resulting biochar is about as good as anthracite coal for industrial use.
The team hopes to expand this tech to other types of organic waste, making it a promising step for both greener energy and smarter waste management.